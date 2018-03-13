Packers land Muhammad Wilkerson

Getty Images

The Packers continued a day of big moves, by landing their biggest free agent yet.

At least in terms of size.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, the Packers have agreed to terms with former Jets defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson.

Wilkerson had visited the Saints as well.

With his old coach Mike Pettine in Green Bay, Wilkerson should feel more comfortable than last year, when he seemed to wear out his welcome with the Jets.

The Packers have made much more of a splash in free agency than years past, agreeing to a deal with tight end Jimmy Graham as well, in addition to releasing wide receiver Jordy Nelson.