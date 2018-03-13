Packers reportedly releasing Jordy Nelson

Getty Images

The Packers are releasing receiver Jordy Nelson, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Nelson was scheduled to make $9.25 million in base salary and count $12.5 million against the cap. The Packers will save $10.2 million against the cap.

Nelson, 32, averaged a career-worst 9.1 yards per catch with only six touchdowns last season with Aaron Rodgers missing nine-plus games.

The Packers agreed to terms with tight end Jimmy Graham earlier in the day, prompting the need for salary cap space. Graham gives Rodgers another weapon with the departure of Nelson.

In nine seasons in Green Bay, Nelson made 550 catches for 7,848 yards and 69 touchdowns.