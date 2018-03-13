Packers reportedly releasing Jordy Nelson

Posted by Charean Williams on March 13, 2018, 4:38 PM EDT
The Packers are releasing receiver Jordy Nelson, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Nelson was scheduled to make $9.25 million in base salary and count $12.5 million against the cap. The Packers will save $10.2 million against the cap.

Nelson, 32, averaged a career-worst 9.1 yards per catch with only six touchdowns last season with Aaron Rodgers missing nine-plus games.

The Packers agreed to terms with tight end Jimmy Graham earlier in the day, prompting the need for salary cap space. Graham gives Rodgers another weapon with the departure of Nelson.

In nine seasons in Green Bay, Nelson made 550 catches for 7,848 yards and 69 touchdowns.

61 responses to “Packers reportedly releasing Jordy Nelson

  4. Jordy is still amazing, only had down numbers last year after Rodgers got hurt. Someone is going to get a steal. I could see the Browns or Jets trying to make a run at him, but after playing with Rodgers anywhere besides New Orleans or New England is a serious buzzkill.

  9. Very sad day, but Father Time catches up with all of us eventually. On behalf of the owners of the Green Bay Packers, we wish to thank Jordy and hope he is successful in future endeavors. Very grateful that we were able to get him a Championship ring.

  13. The Bears have signed two FA WRs, but could still use another. And they still have money left. Just sayin.

  18. He is all ready in New England, thanks for all you have done Jordy including the SB win. I also thought Cobb was the one on the move, I am sure TT will draft one in the 2-4 rounds that will take a 3 yeras to develop… like he has done for several years, jennings, jordy james jones, cobb, and Adams.

  20. Personally would love to see him on the Cowboys. He can still play. But I bet a good amount of teams will be interested.

    You can’t base his supposed decline off of catching passing from freaking Brett Hundley, an insanely limited backup QB who also was absolutely awful.

    If he had a QB throwing 50 passes a game (say he was on the Redskins), he might have had a career year.

  22. Vikings fans: “LOL they cut Jordy? how stupid!”

    Also Vikings fans: “LOL they extended old and injured and terrible Jordy? how stupid!”

    I know it’s difficult for you guys to understand smart football decisions after what you just gave Kirk Cousins, but please try to.

  23. Nelson will be in Buffalo… we got the cash, need another WR.. having two big Wide Outs will help Teddy Bridgewater as he mentors Lamar Jackson… mark it down.

  24. This is very surprising to me. Nelson is one of the better receivers in the league. He had a down year because the back-up QB sucked.

  25. This has Vikings 3rd WR written all over it. Floyd and Treadwell haven’t worked out, Nelson is still a solid 3rd WR.

  26. 1 year, 5 million, he’s coming back. Cobb will need to agree to restructure his deal or see ya he’s to brittle. although Adams, Cobb, Graham & Nelson does sound nice….

  31. juice08 says:
    March 13, 2018 at 4:50 pm
    Vikings fans: “LOL they cut Jordy? how stupid!”

    Also Vikings fans: “LOL they extended old and injured and terrible Jordy? how stupid!”

    I know it’s difficult for you guys to understand smart football decisions after what you just gave Kirk Cousins, but please try to.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    The only ones spewing stupid crap is you packer fans. Just on a IQ test, Minnesota outshines Wisconsin, so try to understand that.

  32. Insanity. A one legged concussed Nelson is a thousand times better than peak Graham, which was about 5 years ago.

  36. Jordy said he was willing to take a pay cut. My guess is the team is seeing how the rest of the FA period and draft work out then if they need/want him back will try to work out a deal.

    But the problem Nelson has is he can’t run anymore. He needs a guy who can throw a dart into a basketball hoop from 30 yards to have a chance. Not many QBs in the league can do that. Maybe only one and he plays on the Frozen Tundra.

  38. Do you think it’s possible that one day NFL teams will wake up and realize that they are grossly overpaying quarterbacks to the detriment of their own teams? Ridiculous that they are making $30 mil a year when the guys that make them look good make a fraction orlose their job.

  39. No, he’s not what he once was, but neither is Graham.
    Nelson has given so much to the area. I hope they’ll bring him back with reduced money. Not a great start for Gutekunst imo.

  40. The guy was still good with Rodgers but couldn’t do a thing when Hundley was in there. Adams reduced regardless of the quarterback. Buyer beware if you sign Nelson and don’t have a Hall of Fame quarterback.

  42. I’m not a Packers fan but I was saddened by this news. Frankly, I wish all players who have been on a team for as long as Nelson has could spend their entire career with that team. Sadly those days are past. Hopefully they can work something out that allows him to stay.

  43. juice08 says:
    March 13, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    Vikings fans: “LOL they cut Jordy? how stupid!”

    Also Vikings fans: “LOL they extended old and injured and terrible Jordy? how stupid!”

    I know it’s difficult for you guys to understand smart football decisions after what you just gave Kirk Cousins, but please try to.
    _________

    Packer fans: “LOL they signed Cousins? how stupid!”

    Also Packer fans: “LOL they let Cousins get away? how stupid!”

  45. phillycheez says:
    March 13, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    Do you think it’s possible that one day NFL teams will wake up and realize that they are grossly overpaying quarterbacks to the detriment of their own teams? Ridiculous that they are making $30 mil a year when the guys that make them look good make a fraction orlose their job.
    _______

    I don’t recall Jordy making Brett Hundley look good. I think Aaron will be just fine.

  46. flviking says:
    March 13, 2018 at 4:46 pm
    Packer loyalty.
    /////////////////

    You can’t be serious. Bradford? Keenum? Bridgewater? Fight-picking trolls. That’s the best that can be said about Viking fans.

  48. Packer loyalty.
    —–
    Your team just let the QB that took them to their first playoff win in nearly 10 years go to Denver. Please get a clue.

  49. flviking says:
    March 13, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    Packer loyalty.

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    Tell that to Keenum, Bradford, possibly (if not probably) Teddy, Jared Allen, and of course your all time favorite, face-of-the-franchise, child beating, serial baby-daddy, Purple Jebus.

    You really should give up trolling and take up tiddlywinks or some such; you’re just not good at it. Not at all. Ariani is better at trolling than you. Ariani. Let that sink in.

  51. Keep showing your receivers how disposable they are. But seriously you drop jordy and keep Cobb?

  52. Jordy Nelson never got the credit he deserved as one of the best WR’s in football. It was because he didn’t do things to bring attention to himself, like stupid dances or pounding his chest after he got a first down.
    No — Jordy Nelson has too much class to do that kind of stuff. He played the game the way it was meant to be played and made himself one of the best WR’s in the game.
    Nelson is an all-time Packers player and I would suspect that even Packers haters respect Jordy Nelson.
    I also think there will be plenty of teams who will want him on their team if the Packers can’t re-sign him. He is not washed up by any stretch of the imagination.
    Thanks for all the great memories Jordy!!

  53. ariani1985 said:
    March 13, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    but but but Packer fans said he would be a world champion???? what went wrong in turd town?????

    ——————————————————————————–

    He is a world champion, unlike any Viking player EVER. And he’s got the ring to prove it.

    You just keep lobbing ’em up! #0fer58

  54. stellarperformance says:
    March 13, 2018 at 5:03 pm
    flviking says:
    March 13, 2018 at 4:46 pm
    Packer loyalty.
    /////////////////

    You can’t be serious. Bradford? Keenum? Bridgewater? Fight-picking trolls. That’s the best that can be said about Viking fans.
    —————————
    Bradfords career is likely over, and he was already with 2 other teams before us. Bradford and Keenum were both always backups from other team. Bridgewater could still resign with the Vikings. Oh yeah, and none of them got cut.

  56. “Very sad day, but Father Time catches up with all of us eventually. On behalf of the owners of the Green Bay Packers, we wish to thank Jordy and hope he is successful in future endeavors.”

    Owners! Bwahahaha!

  59. I love Vikings fan posting about Jordy. Their team just made one of the biggest mistakes in their history by giving a QB who has done nothing when he’s in a big game, a boatload of money.
    I was hoping the Vikings would sign Kirk Cousins and hand him tons of money. But they outdid themselves by guaranteeing all of it!!
    The contract they gave Cousins even trumps the contract the Dolphins gave Ndamukong Suh!!
    This is a desperate move by the Vikings, and we all know it. The pressure is on Cousins now. He has to win the Super Bowl, period, or he’ll be a complete failure. There is no other option. And when he doesn’t get it done, I am going to enjoy it immensely!!!!

  61. ariani1985 says:
    March 13, 2018 at 4:54 pm
    but but but Packer fans said he would be a world champion???? what went wrong in turd town?????
    __________________________

    Jordy Nelson IS a World Champion!
    He caught 9 passes for 140 yards and a Touchdown in Super Bowl XLV.
    I realize it’s diffcult, but please try and keep up.

