Paul Richardson expected to land with Washington

Alex Smith is going to have a fast new target to throw to when he gets to his new team.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Washington is expected to sign Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson to a five-year, $40 million deal with $20 million in guarantees.

The 25-year-old Richardson caught 44 passes for 703 yards and six touchdowns last year, and impressive 16.0-yard average.

That kind of vertical threat will help Smith, who was actually better than his reputation last year when throwing downfield.