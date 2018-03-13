Plenty of teams chasing Dion Lewis

Getty Images

One of the top running backs in the 2018 free-agent class has plenty of potential options. Currently, Patriots running back Dion Lewis has varying levels of interest from his current team, and from seven others.

The currently interested teams are the Dolphins, Jets, Giants, Titans, Texans, Colts, 49ers, per a source with knowledge of the situation.

Lewis and Jerick McKinnon are regarded as the top two free-agent running backs, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the same teams interested in Lewis also are interested in McKinnon.