Prince Amukamara likely to stay with the Bears

Getty Images

As the Bears look to bring in outsiders in an effort to make the team better, they’re likely keeping one of their own.

Cornerback Prince Amukamara is expected to re-sign with the team, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

A first-round pick of the Giants in 2011, Amukamara spent 2016 with the Jaguars before joining the Bears in 2017. He appeared in 14 games with 12 starts in 2017.

The move keeps Amukamara part of Vic Fangio’s defense, a solid component of a team that could become quickly competitive with improvement on the offense.

The Bears applied the transition tag to free-agent cornerback Kyle Fuller, who will be eligible as of Wednesday to sign an offer sheet with another team. The Bears would then have five days to match.