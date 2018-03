Getty Images

The Raiders have agreed to a three-year deal with tight end Derek Carrier, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Carrier played for four teams in his first six seasons and now moves again, leaving the Rams. He played in 14 games with three starts last season in Los Angeles.

Carrier, 27, spent one season in Philadelphia, two in San Francisco and two in Washington before going to the Rams.

He has 36 catches for 327 yards and one touchdown in his career.