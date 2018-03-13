Ravens holding onto Brandon Carr

The Ravens are set to move on without right tackle Austin Howard and running back Danny Woodhead, but they are going to hold onto cornerback Brandon Carr.

Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun reports that the team will pick up Carr’s option for the 2018 season.

Carr is set to make a base salary of $4.5 million in 2018 and has a roster bonus of $1.5 million. The Ravens could have saved $4 million under the cap by parting ways with Carr, but would have had $3 million in dead money left over and would be counting on Jimmy Smith to make a complete recovery from a torn ACL at the top of their cornerback depth chart.

Carr started all 16 games in his first season with the Ravens, which doesn’t come as much surprise as he has started every game over the course of a 10-year career that’s also featured stops in Kansas City and Dallas. He had 56 tackles and four interceptions last year.

  1. Typical. Carr is average at best, not unlike Dominique Foxworth when he was with the team. The Ravens “brain trust” has been screwing the pooch for years now, and it shows. NO real play makers on either side of the ball. Over spending on defense, crap on offense. And nothing but denial and excuses from Harbaugh, Newsome, and Bisciotti. The Ravens will, yet again, fail in 2018 to make the playoffs. The ONLY year they’ve made it since the Super Bowl season was when Gary Kubiak was the OC. And that’s because he knew exactly what he was doing. The current regime is clueless.

