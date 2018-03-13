Ravens parting ways with Austin Howard, Danny Woodhead

Getty Images

The Ravens will create some cap space by parting ways with a couple of veterans on the offensive side of the ball.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team will not pick up the option on right tackle Austin Howard‘s contract for the 2018 season. Rapoport also reports that the team will release running back Danny Woodhead.

Howard spent one year in Baltimore and started every game at right tackle in 2017. They may also be losing center Ryan Jensen as he’s set for unrestricted free agency come 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday afternoon. The team did re-sign guard James Hurst on Monday and they expect to get Marshal Yanda and Alex Lewis back after they missed all but two games between them last year.

Woodhead also joined the Ravens last year and missed eight games due to a hamstring injury. Woodhead, who has missed 35 games over the last four seasons, ran 14 times for 56 yards and caught 33 passes for 200 yards.

The two moves will give the Ravens $4.8 million in cap space.