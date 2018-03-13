Ravens reach deal with wide receiver Ryan Grant

Getty Images

Free agency won’t even open for another 19 hours, but somebody needs to cut off the wide receiver market and call it a cab.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Ravens have agreed to a four-year, $29 million deal with Washington free agent Ryan Grant, which includes $14.5 million guaranteed.

Grant has 84 career receptions for 985 yards and six touchdowns in four seasons.

If the total value of the deal is accurate, that’s $345,238 and change per career reception.

That’s not to say the Ravens can’t use Grant, as their options were limited. But the market for pass-catchers has gone bananas today, with players coming off injury or with middling statistics getting lucrative deals.

From Sammy Watkins (never caught more than 65 passes in a season) getting $16 million a year to Allen Robinson (coming off a torn ACL) getting $14 million per year, the market has skyrocketed for players who are not necessarily stars.

Even players in the 40-catch range are getting $8 million a year (Albert Wilson, Paul Richardson), which means the few remaining options could still do well for themselves.