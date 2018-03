Getty Images

The Panthers are expected to sign cornerback Bashaud Breeland, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Breeland leaves Washington after four seasons. He made 57 starts and played three other games, recording 59 pass breakups and eight interceptions.

Breeland, 26, was a fourth-round pick in 2014.

But Washington did not show much interest in re-signing him.

The Panthers were in the market for a cornerback after sending Daryl Worley to the Eagles for receiver Torrey Smith.