Report: Bears expected to sign Trey Burton

Tight end Trey Burton had a starring role in one of the most memorable plays from Super Bowl LII when he threw a touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles on a fourth down trick play late in the second quarter.

The Eagles said after the game that they became aware of the play after seeing the Bears run it in 2016. If the Bears choose to run it again, Burton could be involved.

NFL Media reports that Burton is expected to sign a four-year, $32 million contract with the Bears when the new league year starts on Wednesday afternoon. The Bears are also expected to sign wide receiver Allen Robinson as they remake their offense under new head coach Matt Nagy.

Burton played behind Zach Ertz and Brent Celek in Philadelphia, but had some good moments before the Super Bowl. He caught 23 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns last season and had 37 catches for 327 yards in 2016. Given the reported size of the deal, the Bears will be looking for even more production in the years to come.