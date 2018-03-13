Report: Bears set to sign receiver Allen Robinson

Getty Images

The Chicago Bears got the quarterback they believe to be the future of the franchise in last year’s NFL Draft. They appear to have found a top-tier target to kick off free agency in 2018.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson intends to sign with the Bears when free agency officially begins at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Per Josina Anderson of ESPN, Robinson said it’s a three-year, $42 million deal.

Robinson missed all but one game last season after tearing his ACL in Jacksonville’s season opener. However, he had recorded 153 receptions for 2,283 yards and 20 touchdowns over his previous two seasons with the Jaguars.

Robinson immediately becomes the most accomplished receiver on Chicago’s roster and gives Mitchell Trubisky a 6-foot-3 target that will still only be 25 years old when the 2018 regular season begins in September. Kendall Wright led Chicago with 59 receptions for 614 yards with one touchdown last season. No receiver had more than one receiving touchdown. Tight ends Adam Shaheen (three) and Zach Miller (two), and running back Benny Cunnhingham (two) were the only players with more than one receiving touchdown for the Bears last year.