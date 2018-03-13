Report: Bills exploring trade scenarios to get into top-five in draft

Posted by Charean Williams on March 13, 2018, 3:12 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Bills traded Tyrod Taylor, and, in need of a quarterback, the free agent market is drying up. But their plan began to come into focus last week when they traded tackle Cordy Glenn to Cincinnati in a swap of first-round picks.

Buffalo now owns the 12th choice and the 22nd choice as well as two second-rounders and two third-rounders, more than enough ammunition to get who they want in the draft.

That appears exactly where the Bills are headed, with Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reporting Buffalo is exploring trade scenarios to move into the top five. Talks are expected to heat up next week and “intensify at the Orlando owners’ meetings,” via Robinson.

In 2016, the Eagles traded up from No. 13 to No. 8 in a deal with the Dolphins and then used the eighth pick as part of the package they sent to Cleveland for the second overall pick. Carson Wentz was their prize.

  2. Not worth it Buffalo! You’d have to pay a king’s ransom in picks to move into the top 5 and for what? A rookie you have no clue on whether they will succeed or not? Far smarter bet is to take the number 21 pick and send it Philadelphia’s way for a proven winner: Nick “Super Bowl MVP” Foles! Or trade a million picks to acquire one of these no-sure thing rookies and not improve your team one bit!

  4. If you draft a player with a pick from Cleveland he will be a Hall of Famer. Carson Wentz and Watson are examples of this.

    Haloti Ngata and Julio are other examples that lead me to believe Buffalo should do whatever they can to move up to 1 or 4.

  5. The Giants just lost out on Norwell and Richburg – they better not pass on Quentin Nelson. I don’t see how the Colts pass on Chubb, Nelson or Barkley so I think it would be the Broncos or the Browns. I’m pretty sure the new o-coordinator for the Bills has his eye on Mayfield.

  6. The Giants will wait until seeing if Cleveland takes Barkley, if Cleveland does they will be open for business on that trade with Buffalo. Maybe if the haul was big enough, Cleveland will trade them #1, but more likely #4.

  8. Please trade with Denver! Denver has the #5 overall pick, you could easily secure Baker Mayfield with that pick who would re-energize the Bills fan base and Denver could grab Buffalo’s 12th & 22nd pick in return and grab two O-lineman in a deep draft. Win-win….but also Broncos need all the help they can get.

  9. hakunamangata says:
    March 13, 2018 at 3:27 pm
    If you draft a player with a pick from Cleveland he will be a Hall of Famer.

    ——————————-

    As a Browns fan, I’m offended that you’re correct.

  10. ***hakunamangata says:
    If you draft a player with a pick from Cleveland he will be a Hall of Famer. Carson Wentz and Watson are examples of this.***

    LOL I wasn’t aware Wentz and Watson have received their gold jackets yet.

  11. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Browns are their trading partner. If they want the #1 Cleveland could probably get both those first-rounders in return and still get a very good player (or a QB)at #4 along with whatever else they’d get. They wouldn’t be prime talent but would probably be a serious upgrade to their team. There still might be a QB available too. Same could be said if they trade the #4 pick. They’d get a bit less in return but if they are set on a guy at #1 they could live with that.

  12. I’d sit at 12….with the way FA is shaking out, the QB needy teams ahead of them have thier QBs. Only Cleveland and the Jets “need” QBs right now.

    We could easily land Mayfield or Jackson at 12. As long as we don’t trade up for Sam Darnold I’ll be OK with whatever they do

  13. I can’t believe that Buffalo doesn’t just package the earlier of the 2nd round picks and the later of the 3rd round picks and send them over to Philadelphia for Nick Foles. It is insane that the most recent Super Bowl MVP and really the MVP of the playoffs is available but nobody is smart enough to trade for him.

  14. Far smarter bet is to take the number 21 pick and send it Philadelphia’s way for a proven winner: Nick “Super Bowl MVP” Foles!
    —————————————
    I’d rather trade 21 for Went, the qb that cost a million picks and was a rookie with no clue that he’d succeed.

  15. I like Foles and think he’d be a great addition but Eagle fans are delusional if they think he’s fetching a first round pick. Buffalo will be more than happy to wait them out. Buffalo will draft their QB if they can’t get Foles. Be careful Philly, that 2nd round pick might turn into a third come draft day. Take the second rounder and move along.

