Report: Bills exploring trade scenarios to get into top-five in draft

The Bills traded Tyrod Taylor, and, in need of a quarterback, the free agent market is drying up. But their plan began to come into focus last week when they traded tackle Cordy Glenn to Cincinnati in a swap of first-round picks.

Buffalo now owns the 12th choice and the 22nd choice as well as two second-rounders and two third-rounders, more than enough ammunition to get who they want in the draft.

That appears exactly where the Bills are headed, with Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reporting Buffalo is exploring trade scenarios to move into the top five. Talks are expected to heat up next week and “intensify at the Orlando owners’ meetings,” via Robinson.

In 2016, the Eagles traded up from No. 13 to No. 8 in a deal with the Dolphins and then used the eighth pick as part of the package they sent to Cleveland for the second overall pick. Carson Wentz was their prize.