Report: Bills to sign Rafael Bush to two-year deal

Getty Images

The Bills are set to add a piece to their secondary.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team will sign safety Rafael Bush to a two-year contract. The deal is reportedly worth up to $4.5 million.

Bush spent last season with the Saints and appeared in 14 games. He had 23 tackles and a sack while playing 181 defensive snaps and 130 on special teams. Bush was also in New Orleans from 2012-2015 and spent a year with the Lions before making his way back down to Louisiana.

The Bills have Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde as their starting safety duo. Backups Shamarko Thomas and Colt Anderson are both free agents, though, and Bush will give them depth in the back end this season.