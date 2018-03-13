Report: Buccaneers re-sign Peyton Barber

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are holding onto their leading rusher from last season.

Running back Peyton Barber was set to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, but Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Bucs have re-signed him to a one-year, $660,000 contract.

Barber ran 108 times for 423 yards and three touchdowns last season and also caught 16 passes for 114 yards. It was his second year in Tampa and he picked up 223 yards on 55 carries in 2016.

Barber could be in the mix for the starting job come September, although it seems likely that the Bucs will be making other moves in the backfield. They released Doug Martin this offseason and Charles Sims is set to be a free agent, which leaves Jacquizz Rodgers as the only other experienced back on the current roster.