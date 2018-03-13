Report: Buccaneers re-sign Peyton Barber

Posted by Josh Alper on March 13, 2018, 10:42 AM EDT
The Buccaneers are holding onto their leading rusher from last season.

Running back Peyton Barber was set to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, but Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Bucs have re-signed him to a one-year, $660,000 contract.

Barber ran 108 times for 423 yards and three touchdowns last season and also caught 16 passes for 114 yards. It was his second year in Tampa and he picked up 223 yards on 55 carries in 2016.

Barber could be in the mix for the starting job come September, although it seems likely that the Bucs will be making other moves in the backfield. They released Doug Martin this offseason and Charles Sims is set to be a free agent, which leaves Jacquizz Rodgers as the only other experienced back on the current roster.

3 responses to “Report: Buccaneers re-sign Peyton Barber

  1. Glad to see this signing. Dirk wasted a lot of carries on Drug Martin that should have went Barber. I guess the reason Martin was called The Muscle Hamster was because he looked like he was running on one of those wheels. Runs a hundred miles an hour but goes nowhere.

  3. To me, making 660,000 a year. Hell, just one year would be like hitting the lottery. But when you read the insane numbers put out at this time of year, it seems like peanuts, I’m sure he is playing and getting just as hard as the other guys.

