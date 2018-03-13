Report: Cardinals agree to deal with Mike Glennon

Getty Images

The Cardinals got another quarterback, agreeing to terms with Mike Glennon, Tiffany Blackmon of NFL Media reports.

A key signing by the Bears a year ago — or at least it appeared so at the time when he agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal — Glennon is an afterthought this offseason. The Cardinals agreed to terms with Sam Bradford earlier in the day.

Glennon, 28, will join his third team in three years.

He lost his job to first-round pick Mitchell Trubisky after only four games last season. He went 1-3 with a 76.9 passer rating, with four touchdowns and five interceptions.

Glennon previously spent four seasons in Tampa Bay.