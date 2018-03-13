Report: Corey Nelson expects to sign with Eagles

Getty Images

It appears defensive tackle Haloti Ngata won’t be the only defensive player joining the Eagles as a free agent when the new league year opens on Wednesday afternoon.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that linebacker Corey Nelson is also expected to sign a one-year deal with the team.

Nelson will head to Philly after four years with the Broncos, who drafted him in the seventh round of the 2014 draft. Nelson played in every game during his first three years in Denver and saw a lot of time on both defense and special teams during the 2016 season. He only played five games last season because of a torn biceps, however.

It’s unclear who else will be part of the linebacking corps for the Eagles. Nigel Bradham, Dannell Ellerbe and Najee Goode are all set for free agency.