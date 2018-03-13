Report: Danny Amendola to sign with Dolphins

Getty Images

Danny Amendola said he didn’t want to leave New England, but it appears he will be.

Amendola is expected to sign with the Dolphins, Dan Hellie of NFL Network reports.

Although Amendola had taken pay cuts in the past to remain in New England, he apparently decided that the offer he was getting from Miami was enough to make it worth it for him to leave.

Last year Amendola had 61 catches for 659 yards in the regular season, and he was one of the Patriots’ best players in the postseason. This year he’ll face the Patriots twice.