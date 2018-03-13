Report: Danny Amendola to sign with Dolphins

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 13, 2018, 2:30 PM EDT
Danny Amendola said he didn’t want to leave New England, but it appears he will be.

Amendola is expected to sign with the Dolphins, Dan Hellie of NFL Network reports.

Although Amendola had taken pay cuts in the past to remain in New England, he apparently decided that the offer he was getting from Miami was enough to make it worth it for him to leave.

Last year Amendola had 61 catches for 659 yards in the regular season, and he was one of the Patriots’ best players in the postseason. This year he’ll face the Patriots twice.

27 responses to “Report: Danny Amendola to sign with Dolphins

  4. Sorry to see him go but every athlete needs to make as much money as possible as the window to do so is short and can slam shut at any moment. Great guy and a great player. Best of luck Danny!

  11. cabosan1978 says:
    March 13, 2018 at 2:33 pm
    Good to hear – These guys have got to quit bowing down to Belichek and know their self worth.

    Well, if you play him too much, he’ll get hurt. His worth is a slot WR, spot player, punt returner, etc.

    If you just paid him like a starter, then you’ll probably regret it. He’s no spring chicken at this point.

    Admittedly, I am shocked he is signing with a division rival, as scummy and crappy as Miami is.

  13. ExitStrategy says:
    March 13, 2018 at 2:34 pm
    Ugh. Hate to lose this guy, but I definitely understand. I wish him nothing but the best. Thanks ‘Dola for all you did for us here in NE!
    Agreed. Best of luck, except twice per year 😉 , in all your future endeavors! Shame to see him leave. Danny Playoffs was a great part of the team.

  14. ariani1985 says:
    March 13, 2018 at 2:36 pm
    this will not sit well with 2 yard Tom.

    600 yds in the SB, means you’re mentally challenged thinking they all came off of an average of 2 yard passes.

  15. ariani1985 says:
    March 13, 2018 at 2:36 pm
    this will not sit well with 2 yard Tom.

    You mean the NFL leader in passing yards last season?

  18. mrkbuilders says:
    March 13, 2018 at 2:32 pm
    Another miss by BB…should have gotten this one done. 3 yrs/10M total probably would have done it too.

    3 years? The guy is 33 years old and one hit away from his career being over.

    I am assuming he just gouged Tannenboob,

  20. ariani1985 says:
    March 13, 2018 at 2:36 pm

    this will not sit well with 2 yard Tom
    cupcakes, anyone?

  21. mrbiggstuff says:
    March 13, 2018 at 2:37 pm
    Can’t keep taking money from employees and expect that they’ll keep showing up to work for you.

    Laughable. He owes his new contract to BB and the Pats for putting in successful situations.

    He was a bust/always hurt in Philly and STL before arriving in NE.

  23. We all love Amendola. My teenage daughter will be crushed to hear he is leaving the Patriots.

    But, he is 32 years old and has had a ton of injuries. This may be his last chance at a bigger salary. He is likely looking at retirement within 2 years.

  24. ariani1985 says:
    March 13, 2018 at 2:36 pm
    this will not sit well with 2 yard Tom.

    Give me a break. Brady was #5 in the NFL for yards per attempt last season – AT AGE 40!!!

    Don’t you have a rock to crawl back under?

  26. Honestly this hurts my feelings more then welker and branch leaving. Damn shame, I had a soft spot for Julian and Danny together. Other then Julian (off a bad acl) and Cooks idk who’s a better option at wr left on the roster. Brady’s trust is more important then talent in this offense. Bummer.

