Report: Jets inform Josh McCown he will start

Posted by Charean Williams on March 13, 2018, 5:32 PM EDT
The Jets signed Josh McCown to a one-year deal, and they remain interested in Teddy Bridgewater and possibly in drafting a quarterback. However, the Jets guaranteed McCown the starting job before he agreed to the $10 million deal, Calvin Watkins of Newsday reports.

McCown, who turns 39 in July, could provide a stopgap for the team if they draft a quarterback in the first round.

Despite his 5-8 record last season, McCown posted a 94.5 passer rating with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has started more than nine games in a season only three times, including 13 last season.

  4. Same old Jets.
    Announce starter when no clear cut starter is on the roster.
    Bridgewater should run as fast as he can.

  7. You should correct this article to say they told him he would be the starter GOING INTO TRAINING CAMP. Which every reporter and outlet has put out there the last 30 minutes. You see, the way things are for Bowles and Maccagnan this year basically means they had to sign Cousins or draft a rookie. They aren’t going to just sign McCown on a one year deal and call it a day.

  8. When he was healthy Bridgewater was nothing special anyways. Was a check-down guy with a weak arm. McCown is a better player than him so he should be the starter to begin the season.

  10. Man, the Jets have screwed up their QB situation for the last 3 years. Using 2nd round picks on qbs that are not good and not playing. signing old qbs that won;t be around down the line. I’d roll with McCown. he was good last year. if they were smart, they would either sign Bridgewter and ease him into the qb role, or draft someone in round 1 that they think is worth a damn.

  12. Per PFF, Bridgewater graded 84 and 82 in his first two years. For perspective, That’s about what Aaron Rogers and Garropolo graded last year. Jets got best career out of Fitzpatrick and McGown now its Teddy’s turn. 2 years of rehab was needed for an ACL with additional damage and it’s not a shoulder which you throw with. He’s not a corner either. Palmer and Brady had ACL’s years ago. He may not run as well, but this is football not pitching. “Tank for Teddy” they once said. Let Buffalo and the rest deplete their teams and mortgage future for speculation. It the Big 4 are gone by 6, take a shot at trading down and taking Lamar Jackson who only scored 120 TD’s the last three years.

