Report: Jets inform Josh McCown he will start

Getty Images

The Jets signed Josh McCown to a one-year deal, and they remain interested in Teddy Bridgewater and possibly in drafting a quarterback. However, the Jets guaranteed McCown the starting job before he agreed to the $10 million deal, Calvin Watkins of Newsday reports.

McCown, who turns 39 in July, could provide a stopgap for the team if they draft a quarterback in the first round.

Despite his 5-8 record last season, McCown posted a 94.5 passer rating with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has started more than nine games in a season only three times, including 13 last season.