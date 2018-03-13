Report: Jonathan Stewart expected to sign with Giants

Getty Images

The Giants weren’t able to bring guard Andrew Norwell to New Jersey from North Carolina, but it looks like they have landed another one of offensive coordinator Mike Shula‘s former charges with the Panthers.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that running back Jonathan Stewart is expected to sign with the Giants. The Giants joined the Lions as teams hosting Stewart on visits after he was released by the Panthers.

The Giants ranked 26th in the league in rushing last season and it’s fair to wonder how much a soon-to-be 31-year-old back who ran for 3.4 yards per carry last year will change that. Of course, it would be fair to wonder how much any running back could do if the Giants continue to field a subpar offensive line but that’s another thing for General Manager Dave Gettleman — who was in Carolina with Stewart — to worry about this month.

Wayne Gallman and Paul Perkins are the other backs under contract for the Giants as Orleans Darkwa and Shane Vereen are both headed for free agency.