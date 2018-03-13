Report: Jordy Nelson targeting Patriots

Getty Images

Jordy Nelson had Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback. Could he have Tom Brady as his next quarterback?

Jordan Schultz of Yahoo! Sports reports that the receiver knew the Packers were releasing him and already had the Patriots targeted for his next team. The Raiders, Ravens, 49ers and Seahawks also are expected to have interest in Nelson, Schultz adds.

The Patriots lost Danny Amendola, who agreed to terms with the Dolphins on Tuesday.

Nelson made 53 catches for 482 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games with the Packers last season. He had a $12.5 million cap hit.