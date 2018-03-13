Report: Jordy Nelson wants to keep playing

Getty Images

The Packers officially released wide receiver Jordy Nelson on Tuesday afternoon and General Manager Brian Gutekunst said in a statement that the franchise looks “forward to his eventual induction into the Packers Hall of Fame.”

It appears that Nelson isn’t quite ready to move on from active duty to the banquet circuit, however. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Nelson plans to continue playing.

Nelson, who turns 33 in May, is coming off a poor season that saw him catch 53 passes for 482 yards and six touchdowns. Some of that can be attributed to the absence of Aaron Rodgers with a broken collarbone, but Nelson looked like a slower version of himself even before Rodgers gave way to Brett Hundley.

Nelson bounced back well in 2016 after tearing his ACL the previous year and his past performance will likely give teams reason to think he can rebound again this season. How sure they are of such a rebound will be reflected in the amount of guaranteed money that Nelson gets in any new deal.