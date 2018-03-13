Report: Jordy Nelson will visit Raiders on Wednesday

Getty Images

Free agent Jordy Nelson isn’t waiting to find a new home. He will take his first visit Wednesday with a trip to Oakland, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie has a history with Nelson from his time in Green Bay, and Oakland receivers coach Edgar Bennett served as Nelson’s position coach for seven seasons with the Packers.

So what does Nelson’s visit mean for Michael Crabtree? Nelson could become his replacement.

Gehlken reported two weeks ago that despite McKenzie and Jon Gruden’s comments to the contrary, Crabtree’s spot on the roster wasn’t secure. The receiver has a cap hit of $7.7 million for 2018.