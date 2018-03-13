Report: Lions keep Nevin Lawson with two-year, $9.2 million deal

Getty Images

The Lions have retained Nevin Lawson. They re-signed the cornerback to a two-year, $9.2 million deal with incentives that can get it to $10 million, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Lawson, 26, has made 40 starts over the past three seasons, though he has yet to make an interception.

He started 15 games last season, making 43 tackles with four passes defensed. In his four-year career, Lawson has 141 tackles and 20 passes defensed.

The Lions also re-signed safety Tavon Wilson and added linebackers Christian Jones and Devon Kennard as new coach Matt Patricia works on shoring up the team’s defense.