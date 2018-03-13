Report: Packers asked Jordy Nelson to take pay cut before release

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on March 13, 2018
Before releasing the veteran wide receiver on Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers asked Jordy Nelson to take a substantial pay cut, according to Jason Wilde of ESPNWisconsin.com.

Nelson was scheduled to earn $9.25 million from the Packers in base salary in 2018, per NFLPA records. Per Wilde, the team asked Nelson to trim his salary to amount not significantly higher than the league minimum amount for a player of Nelson’s experience.

For a 10-year veteran like Nelson, the minimum salary Nelson could earn in 2018 would be $1.105 million.

Nelson has posted a 1,000 yards receiving four times in his tenure in Green Bay and recorded double-digit touchdowns on three separate occasions. However, he caught just 53 passes for 482 yards and six touchdown with the Packers last year. It was one of his least productive seasons with the team since emerging as a top target in 2011, though Aaron Rodgers missing a sizable chunk of the year due to injury certainly played a part as well.

With the type of money being thrown at receivers the last few days, it’s not a surprise that Nelson would feel confident he could find a better paycheck elsewhere in the NFL. He begins that search with a visit to the Oakland Raiders on Wednesday.

  1. Wow did Gutekunst spit in his face and slap him upside his head too when telling him to take a pay cut? Not much respect going around in Green Bay lately.

  2. Nah, didn’t happen. Packer’s are all about the team honoring their contract, right? Aaron really didn’t ask for a new contract with two years to go. Jordy certainly would have taken a pay cut to remain a Packer. Nah, none of this just happened. I’ll believe it when the season starts. Jordy will come back on a cut rate deal and Aaron will play out his next two years of his contract.

  4. If these figures are true (and it’s dubious), you can’t blame him for rejecting the adjustment. Near league minimum would be an insult – there had to be incentives built in. But regardless, Packers have no “owner-reason” to be under the salary cap, so an extremely lowball offer to Jordy would not be right, especially if Jimmy Graham is getting a lucrative contract.

  6. Wow…easy Vikings guys!! Is this all you do is wait for a Packer article to blow some steam?? Bears n lions fans have more class and better things to do. And remember…u let your qb who just saved your season walk for capn kirk. Loyalty??

  8. Another veteran packer player who gave his heart and soul to the team has been kicked to the curb. Typical packers.
    Life is tough. Suck it up peanut.

  9. Too bad Jordy (and his agent) didn’t take the AJ Hawk route, which was to unashamedly recognize his limitations and accept a lessened contract reflective of same and identify and accept his new role. Ego will do that. I will always admire the very capable journeyman Hawk for doing just that. Being the dump-ee in a divorce is always harder than being the dump-or. I don’t blame him for believing he still has what it takes. He just doesn’t.

    Still love ya Jordy.

  10. see you in the Packer HOF Mr Nelson. Vikings fans are still stewing about losing the NFC championship game.

  12. I feel there is more to the story. How much would have been guaranteed in restructure? Often times teams would make the seasons salary a signing bonus/ gur. money.

    Love all these hardline stances and comments, when people only have possible moves and half the story, no firm numbers and information from “sources”

  14. It’s the sensible thing…..Nelson isn’t a number one or number two, injuries here and there, couldn’t stay healthy….lost more than a step…..we need to get younger and faster at the position. One of my all time favorites, it was a privilege watching him play.

  15. That is an insulting offer. The Packers must have something ready. Jordy is better than Cobb and close to Adams. Hundley was the real problem, not Jordy. Hopefully Jordy goes to a good team with a good QB and has a solid season.

