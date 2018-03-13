Report: Patriots will re-sign Nate Ebner to two-year deal

Getty Images

The Patriots reportedly have reached a two-year agreement with Nate Ebner to bring back the core special teams player, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

New England placed Ebner on injured reserve November 27 with a season-ending knee injury. He played in nine games last season.

Ebner, 29, has played in 82 regular-season games, making five tackles on defense to go along with 74 special teams tackles. He also has appeared in 12 playoff games, with five special teams tackles.

He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft choice out of Ohio State in 2012.

Ebner has played rugby for the U.S. Olympic Team.