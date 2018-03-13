Report: Sam Bradford set to join Cardinals

Getty Images

The Cardinals came into the offseason with a major need at quarterback and they’ve reportedly landed one player who will be in the mix to take over the job come the start of the regular season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Sam Bradford intends to sign with the Cardinals once free agency officially opens at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. There’s no word on the terms of the deal.

There was word that the Cardinals have interest in Mike Glennon earlier on Tuesday, although that didn’t seem like a real solution to their need for a starter in 2018. Bradford has more experience in that role and he’s had some success over the years when healthy.

That caveat is a major one for a player who has torn his ACL twice and missed all but two games for the Vikings last season because of further knee trouble. That history suggests the Cardinals will be adding other options at quarterback in free agency and/or the draft to go with Bradford.

UPDATE 2:38 p.m. ET: Schefter reports Bradford’s deal includes $15 million guaranteed for 2018 and a possible value of $20 million. There’s also reportedly an option for $20 million in 2019.