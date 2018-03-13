Report: Teddy Bridgewater close to Jets deal

Getty Images

With the quarterback dominoes falling quickly, the Jets can’t afford to be left out.

And they may have found their Plan B.

According to Bryant McFadden of CBSSports.com, the Jets are nearing a deal with Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

With guys flying off the shelves, it might be the best business the Jets can do, though it won’t take them out of the running for a rookie quarterback. The Jets pick sixth overall.

Bridgewater showed promise before a traumatic knee injury cost him more than a year. He was healthy enough to be active last year, but the Vikings were hesitant to go away from hot-hand Case Keenum.