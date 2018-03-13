Report: Teddy Bridgewater to Jets for one year

Getty Images

The Jets started the day without a quarterback to speak of, now they have two.

According to Chris Mortensen of ESPN, the Jets have agreed to a one-year deal with former Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

He’ll have the chance to compete with Josh McCown, who signed a one-year, $10 million deal earlier today.

Whether he’s able to unseat McCown and start for the Jets remains to be seen, and the short-term nature of the contracts likely means they’re still going to draft a quarterback with the sixth overall pick.