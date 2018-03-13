Report: Texans have agreed to terms with Seantrel Henderson

Getty Images

Offensive linemen are starting to come off the board, with tackle Seantrel Henderson the latest.

Henderson has agreed to terms with the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Henderson, 25, has made only one start the past two seasons and that was as an extra lineman. He has 27 career starts.

But Henderson, who has Crohn’s disease, has served 14 games in substance-abuse suspensions in four seasons.

The Texans have sought to upgrade their offensive line, with three and possibly four new starters. Their left tackle spot proved a revolving door with Duane Brown‘s holdout and subsequent trade to the Seahawks, and Houston remains interested in Nate Solder.