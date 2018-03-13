Saints won’t tender cornerback Delvin Breaux

Getty Images

The Saints couldn’t figure out what was wrong with Delvin Breaux last year, and now they’ve figured out they can do without him.

According to Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the Saints won’t tender the restricted free agent, meaning he’ll become free to sign with anyone tomorrow.

By opting not to tender him at the low level, the Saints decided not to invest $1.907 million in the 28-year-old cornerback, though they could always try to sign him at a lower number.

He was solid as a rookie in 2015, but has only played six games since then. He broke his fibula in 2016, and questions about the diagnosis led the Saints to fire a pair of team doctors.