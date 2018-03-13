So what is Case Keenum getting in Denver?

Getty Images

The first domino has fallen in the Great Quarterback Chase of 2018. To the chagrin of Von Miller.

Case Keenum, not Kirk Cousins, will become the next quarterback of the Denver Broncos. And Case Keenum will be compensated accordingly, given that he’s not Kirk Cousins.

A source with knowledge of the dynamics of the process guesses that Keenum’s deal will land in the range of $18 million to $20 million per year. Mike Klis of 9News.com says it’s expected to be a short-term deal.

The dollars may seem steep on the surface, but consider three points. First, Keenum played great last year, with a couple of isolated exceptions (including, you know, the NFC Championship game). Second, Blake Bortles sort of set the bar with his $18 million per year deal. Third, most above-average quarterbacks are getting more than $20 million per year.

Of course, the guess could end up being high, based on two other points. First, the numbers weren’t leaked with the report of the deal, which implies that the numbers may not be worth bragging about. Second, Broncos G.M. John Elway, who feels helpless during the season because he can’t get on the field, thrives for the competition at the negotiating table.

Regardless, the Broncos have a new quarterback. While we may not know many of the details from now, one thing is certain: He won’t be wearing No. 7 in Denver.