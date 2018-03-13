Titans expected to keep Josh Kline

Getty Images

The Titans are finalizing a new contract for right guard Josh Kline, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Kline ranked 52nd on PFT’s list of top 100 free agents, but he apparently won’t hit free agency.

Kline’s return, along with the $1.9 million tender for restricted free agent Quinton Spain, will assure the Titans’ highly regarded offensive line returns intact.

Claimed off waivers from the Patriots in 2016, Kline took over the starting job in Week 3 that season when Chance Warmack required surgery on his hand. Kline, 28, has started 30 games the past two seasons.

He previously played for the Patriots, starting 18 games in three seasons.