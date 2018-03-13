Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Dion Dawkins figures to be the starting left tackle for the Bills.

Is cap health the only reason the Dolphins plan to cut DT Ndamukong Suh?

The Patriots need to look into tight end help regardless of Rob Gronkowski‘s decision about playing.

The Jets may need a new starting tight end.

The Ravens didn’t let OL James Hurst hit the open market.

A look at the ripple effect of the Bengals’ move to trade for T Cordy Glenn.

The Browns would like to keep RB Duke Johnson around.

The Steelers took a look at prospects at Middle Tennessee State’s Pro Day.

Cornerback is a spot the Texans are targeting in free agency.

How have the Colts changed their approach to free agency?

LSU CB Donte Jackson could interest the Jaguars.

A sneak peek at the new Titans uniforms.

The Broncos’ new strength coach has started work.

LB Tamba Hali thanked Chiefs fans after being released.

Does signing a pair of restricted free agents set up other Chargers moves?

A pessimistic view of the Raiders roster heading into free agency.

What tender will the Cowboys give DL David Irving?

The Giants’ first plan for fixing their offensive line won’t play out as hoped.

The Eagles were quiet on Monday.

Will the Redskins land DL Muhammad Wilkerson after visiting with him?

Who are the Bears targeting at kicker?

A call for the Lions to draft a running back even if they sign one in free agency.

The Packers are reportedly looking into new options at receiver.

The Vikings tendered G Nick Easton, but could sign him to a longer deal.

The Falcons aren’t expected to make big free agent acquisitions.

With a 76ers part-owner reportedly interested in buying the Panthers, Joel Embiid joked about switching sports.

Fordham RB Chase Edmonds paid the Saints a visit.

How active are the Buccaneers during the “legal tampering” period?

Have the Cardinals made a phone call to Drew Brees?

A look at how the Rams offensive line measured up to other units in 2017.

49ers CB Richard Sherman isn’t the first player to switch sides in a rivalry.

The Seahawks made sure they’ll be equipped at safety by re-signing Bradley McDougald.