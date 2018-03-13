Vikings appear to be closing in on Kirk Cousins

Posted by Mike Florio on March 13, 2018, 11:12 AM EDT
Getty Images

The dominoes are falling. Quickly.

With Case Keenum and Drew Brees off the market, the Vikings look to be moving on Kirk Cousins. Mark Rosen of WCCO reports that Cousins will sign with the Vikings. The deal, per Rosen, will average $28 million per year.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Cousins will visit the Vikings. That’s a curious wrinkle, since teams and would-be free agents technically aren’t allowed to line up visits until free agency officially begins. (So, essentially, the league is reporting that one of its teams may be violating the tampering rules.)

PFT reported two weeks ago that Cousins plans to make at least one visit before agreeing to terms, in the hopes of avoiding a Brock Osweiler situation from two years ago, where he agreed to terms with the Texans without ever meeting them. (Ultimately, he hated them . . . and they hated him.)

Vikings fans will hate it if Cousins visits and leaves without a contract. As the dominoes keep falling, the Vikings could be left with something other than a contract in their hands.

Permalink 55 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

55 responses to “Vikings appear to be closing in on Kirk Cousins

  8. Of all the teams that were reported to have interest in him the Vikings are probably the most well built to win now. Don’t know how this will end for either side but I’ll wish them both well.

  10. As a Bears fan. I hope they sign him. I think he is way overrated just like Osweiler was. They are paying way to much for a QB who has a 26-30 record.

  11. Cousins’ agent is going to take Rick Spielman aside, and say “Yea…about the $28 mil, we’ve been talking with the Jets and they upped their offer, what can you do”?

  12. Does it matter? The only way the Vikings have success is with an Aaron Rodgers injury. Since 2010 – the Vikings have made it further than the Packers in the playoffs only once – in 2017 with Rodgers out. The other year Rodgers was injured was 2013 and the Pack still took the North while the Vikings came in last.

    But we genuinely want them at their best. Packer fans love to see competition.

  15. The Vikings clearly panic leaked this. They’d rather be accused of tampering than give Cousins and his agent more time to negotiate a much higher payday…

  17. He’s going to visit anyone that will meet with him. Each visit is another episode of his ridiculous documentary that no one wants to see.

  18. Hahaha…have fun spending all your cash on someone that’s won nothing and is above average at times. Vikings season is already over…SKOL!!!

  21. 28 million per year. I’d go as high as $800K per year for this guy. Worst thing of all is he’ll be in my division, I’ve got to witness his bible thumping twice a year now when the Lions play the Vikes. #YOULIKETHAT No Kirk, I don’t.

  22. ryann252013 says:
    March 13, 2018 at 11:18 am
    The Vikings are going to save the Jets future.

    16 3 Rate This

    ———————

    Yes, they are. As a Pats fan, it’s disappointing. Now, the Vikes may force the Jets into not being morons for once, although there is still time!

  23. I don’t want Cousins and fear this is an epic and costly mistake. However this looks like a done deal now so I am going to cross my fingers, trust that the football experts know what they are doing, and support my team. SKOL.

  24. stinkymcmulligan says:
    March 13, 2018 at 11:16 am
    Cousins will regret not signing with the NY Jets. Fact.
    ——————————————————–
    LOL – sounds more like fiction to me.

  29. To all my fellow Viking fans I urge you not to overreact to the price until we see the full details of the contract. Remember we have Rob Brez on our side and there’s a reason he’s been with us for over 15 years. The guy is an absolute genius at drawing up contracts and I can guarantee you he’s got plenty of clauses/bonuses/incentives in it to keep it more team friendly than it would first appear. There’s no way Cousins is going to be guaranteed 28 million every year, they’re going to make him earn it. So just stay calm until we see the full details. SKOL!!!

  30. Everyone said the same thing about Case Keenum. Look what he did with a great defense and a capable offense. Same thing will happen with Cousins.

    That said, Cousins has all the leverage in the world right now. Vikings fall backs are guys with knee issues.

  31. The focus of Mike Florio’s previous story (“Where do the Vikings go at QB”) was quickly overtaken by events; actually that story should have been about the Jets. As a Jets fan since they came into existence, the following facts jump out: Cousins to MN, Keenum to DEN, Robinson to CHI, Watkins to KC, Burton to CHI, Richburg to 9ers, Graham to NO…The Jets have their collective nose pressed up against the Christmas department store window glass, but none of the train sets are coming home with them…When the dust settles, and they’re left with virtually nothing except $70 million plus cap space, it won’t be pretty…teams should be allowed to trade cap space for players or picks…

  32. This is a team that has been built through the draft, and low level free agents. They have set themselves up well to be able to handle a contract like this at the one position they haven’t not had much luck with (poor drafting ie ponder, bad luck Teddy’s injury, and then panic moves like Bradford). I like the signing, and think KC is a good fit here, however they have to still address the middle of both lines and then they have a real shot.

  34. johngaltwho says:
    —————–
    But 2 out of the last 3 years the Vikings have won the North and have beaten the Packers 4 out of the last 5 games with our backup QB’s… your concern is showing.

  39. All of the Packer fan cheering that $28M contest number and gloating about how the Vikes won’t be able to sign anyone. Meanwhile ignoring the fact that Rodgers will now sign an extension for $35M per over 5 yrs with $175M guaranteed, all but insuring the playoffs will be barely reachable and there is NO SHOT at a Super Bowl! Without a top 10 defense, Rodgers can’t win one…

  41. Vikings fans need to relax. Their previous approach to free agency hasn’t worked 52 times. So why not make a splash & sign the #1 available free agent. And don’t spew that nonsense about keeping Barr & Kendriks etc. what good did they do in the beat down vs the eagles. Last yr people wanted to get rid of Barr. Other teams were salavating for Cousins. DeFilippo is a QB genius. This is the only move to make. 28 mil will be a bargain in a couple of yrs.

  42. i’m not a fan of Anyone in the NFC…AFC Guy…Big fan of Kirk since his M.State days ..He Won’t take u to the promised land, but will take u to Cap Hell..Minn Needs corners and paying a mid level Qb that $$$ your defense will Only get beat down worse…He’s good..But NOT Brees.Brady Manning GREAT….Should’ve saved money and built around Case or Teddy !!!

  43. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: Vikings go 5-11 with Cousins.

    Kirk Cousins is 4-19 against teams with winning records. He was never the answer in Washington and he won’t be the answer in Minnesota. The answer in Minnesota was actually Case Keenum who actually played okay in the NFC Championship game, but who was derailed by a very bad performance from the O-line.

  44. azbearsfan35 says:
    March 13, 2018 at 11:20 am
    As a Bears fan. I hope they sign him. I think he is way overrated just like Osweiler was. They are paying way to much for a QB who has a 26-30 record.
    *****
    Maybe you should worry more about the Bears who haven’t had a decent QB since Sid Luckman in the 1940s. Last year they signed Mike Glennon to a ridiculous $45 million contract and four games in turned the team over to an unproven rookie, who didn’t exactly set the world on fire winning only 4 out of 12. Cousins has averaged 4400 yards and 27 TDs over the last three years. Meanwhile, Glennon & Trubisky combined for 2900 and 11 TDs last year. The Bears can only dream of landing a QB with Cousins credentials.

  48. mnrasslinggovjesse says:
    March 13, 2018 at 11:17 am
    So they may get a guy with a losing record, no playoff wins, and a propensity for turnovers. Sounds like a perfect match!

    ————

    And pay though the nose in the process. 53 years without a championship coming up!

  49. woodstakes says:
    March 13, 2018 at 11:39 am
    All of the Packer fan cheering that $28M contest number and gloating about how the Vikes won’t be able to sign anyone. Meanwhile ignoring the fact that Rodgers will now sign an extension for $35M per over 5 yrs with $175M guaranteed, all but insuring the playoffs will be barely reachable and there is NO SHOT at a Super Bowl! Without a top 10 defense, Rodgers can’t win one…
    ///////////////////////////////////////////////////

    We’ve been hearing drivel like this for twenty-five years. Viking fans telling us “how to get it done.” Precious.

  50. Cousins has the greatest Agent in the history of the NFL………the Bronco’s will win more games than the Vikings this year…..

  51. Curious what all the comment board football geniuses were saying about the Keenum signing last year? Cousins just has to be Cousins and the Vikings are 10+ win team. He’s a solid pro. Solid QBs cost money. Case Keenum got 20+ mill from the Broncos. It is what it is..

  53. This Jets fan would be elated if Kirk ends up in Minny. Why sign a 30 yr old QB for about 30 mil when we can resign McCown and draft our own young QB for cheap and have him sit behind McCown for about half a season unless he’s ready right away? If Keenum signs with Denver as their long term QB we should be able to get one of the top four QBs and we better

  54. mnrasslinggovjesse says:
    March 13, 2018 at 11:17 am
    So they may get a guy with a losing record, no playoff wins, and a propensity for turnovers. Sounds like a perfect match!

    The team has as much to do win wins and losses as anything. Cousins has more passing yards, more rushing TD’s, 5 fewer passing TD’s, higher completion percentage, higher yards per completion, but a few more int’s than one of the guys considered to be a top 5 QB in the NFL …………………………Russel Wilson. Let that sink in

  55. lol. Love seeing all the dumb negative comments.

    Yes Cousin’s has a losing record…but have you seen the quality of teams around him lately?

    He has thrown for 5k, 4k, 4k yards in each year starting. People sayings he is Osweiler….look at his stats. They are worlds better than anything Osweiler has done. The Vikings have plenty of cap where at worst…they may lose one player on their defense/offense. Cousin’s had more yards and TDs on a “down year” and that’s still more than Case Keenum.

    Is Cousin’s Elite? No. But he is probably a top 10 QB. And unfortunately in this QB market if you want a decent QB…you have to overpay. Just a fact. Case Keenum had a bad track record and did fine. Cousin’s could be a upgrade.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!