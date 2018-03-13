Vikings appear to be closing in on Kirk Cousins

Getty Images

The dominoes are falling. Quickly.

With Case Keenum and Drew Brees off the market, the Vikings look to be moving on Kirk Cousins. Mark Rosen of WCCO reports that Cousins will sign with the Vikings. The deal, per Rosen, will average $28 million per year.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Cousins will visit the Vikings. That’s a curious wrinkle, since teams and would-be free agents technically aren’t allowed to line up visits until free agency officially begins. (So, essentially, the league is reporting that one of its teams may be violating the tampering rules.)

PFT reported two weeks ago that Cousins plans to make at least one visit before agreeing to terms, in the hopes of avoiding a Brock Osweiler situation from two years ago, where he agreed to terms with the Texans without ever meeting them. (Ultimately, he hated them . . . and they hated him.)

Vikings fans will hate it if Cousins visits and leaves without a contract. As the dominoes keep falling, the Vikings could be left with something other than a contract in their hands.