Vikings want to retain Joe Berger, but have competition

Getty Images

While the Vikings wait to see what happens at quarterback, they are taking care of some things on the offensive line.

The Vikings made a move to hold onto left guard Nick Easton on Monday by tendering the restricted free agent at the second-round level and they’re also working to bring back right guard Joe Berger. Berger gave some thought to retiring after the end of the regular season, but the 35-year-old decided in February that he will continue playing.

According to multiple reports, the Vikings are working to bring him back. They are getting competition from a few other teams, though, and two of them are close to home. Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the Bears and Lions have joined the Panthers as teams showing interest in bringing Berger onboard this offseason.

Berger has spent the last seven years with the Vikings and has been a primary starter for the last three seasons.