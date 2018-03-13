Weston Richburg heading to 49ers on five-year deal

Getty Images

The 49ers continue to put pieces in place for their new quarterback, and now he has someone new to protect him.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the 49ers are signing Giants center Weston Richburg to a new five-year deal when the league year opens tomorrow.

The 49ers had just signed center Daniel Kilgore to a three-year, $12 million extension this offseason, but now either have excellent depth or some interior flexibility.

The Giants were anticipating losing Richburg, but they might have also been anticipating signing guard Andrew Norwell before he took the money and the lack of state income tax and agreed to a deal with the Jaguars this morning.