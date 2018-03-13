With Keenum and Brees gone, where do the Vikings go at quarterback?

Posted by Mike Florio on March 13, 2018, 10:23 AM EDT
With Case Keenum intending to sign with the Broncos and Drew Brees staying with the Saints, the Vikings won’t have in 2018 a guy who started 14 regular-season games (winning 11 of them) and two playoffs games (winning one) in 2018. So as Keenum and Brees exit the picture (Brees was never really in it), who enters?

My own loose sense is that the Vikings never made a serious play to keep Keenum , perhaps indicating that coach Mike Zimmer’s chronic ambivalence toward him in 2017 wasn’t aimed merely at coaxing a better performance out of him. The organization simply didn’t believe in Keenum enough to keep him from changing teams.

So where does that leave Minnesota? Let’s look at the options.

1. Kirk Cousins: It’s down to the Vikings and the Jets. If the Jets win, the Vikings could be screwed. The question ultimately will be whether the Vikings are close enough to the Jets financially to allow Cousins to take less to go to a “better” team. The range very well could be $2.4 million, with the Jets at $30 million per year and the Vikings at $27.6 million, $100,000 annually more than Jimmy Garoppolo‘s current high-water-mark deal.

2. AJ McCarron: Unproven with only four career starts, he may not be a guy who would be the difference between making it to the Super Bowl and not. Then there’s the question of what he wants. If it’s close to what Keenum is getting, they should have just kept Keenum.

3. Sam Bradford: Zimmer said two weeks ago that Bradford has a degenerative knee. That’s not good, either as to the fact that he has it or as to the fact that Zimmer specifically said it.

4. Teddy Bridgewater: Speaking of problematic knees, Bridgewater has been out of action for most of the last two years because of a torn ACL. If the Vikings thought he was the answer, he possibly already would have been signed.

5. Nick Foles: Yes, Nick Foles. Former Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo now runs the offense in Minnesota, and if the Vikings don’t get Cousins, why not go after Foles? Here’s one reason: The Eagles already got a first- and fourth-round pick out of the Vikings for Sam Bradford. Here’s another: There’s no reason to think Foles will definitely be the guy in Minnesota that he was for a handful of games in Philly.

6. Josh McCown: Peter King recently described McCown as “better than competent” in 2017, something we all aspire to be. If every other external option is exhausted, would a healthy McCown be better than Bradford and Bridgewater as damaged goods? Maybe.

7. Jay Cutler: Yes, he’s available. And, again, a healthy Cutler may be better than entrusting the job to guys with bad knees.

However it plays out, the relatively quick decisions by Keenum and Brees highlights that the clock is ticking loudly. The Vikings need to have a plan, and to implement it sooner than later.

  5. I love what Keenum did here! The Vikings thought he’d be waiting in the wings in case their fling with Kirk Cousins failed but they were wrong!

  6. Not sure why MN didn’t roll with Keenum he had a heck of a season and showed them by all accounts he can win. Why look to make a change when the guy knows the system and would have another year in it with a very talented D.

  8. My pick would be Bridgewater. The health concerns will keep his price tag down. That creates risk, but it also makes him the only guy on the list who can significantly outperform the contract he’ll receive.

  10. I hope they find someone poised, reliable, and professional to be there when they lose by 31 in a conference championship.

  11. My best guess is the teams first choice is Cousins and 2nd choice is Teddy.

    Bottom line is if they don’t get KC, that opens up a boat load of money they had earmarked for a QB and then I’d so go get a guy like SUH and fill the one spot on D that could use an upgrade.

    Hell with that Defense and Cook back in the fold on Offense, someone can come in here and have a career year just like Case did last year.

  12. Keep Bridgewater and draft one who can develop under him or hold out to see who’s left once the overpaying for guys who’ll underperform portion of free agency is over and get one at an affordable rate.

    None of these guys are game changers or they wouldn’t be available. System QB’s are worthless unless the system is coming with them.

  13. The Vikings do have a plan. In fact, they probably have several plans. We all know Plan A is Kirk Cousins and that seems to be 90% likely. Plan B is Teddy Bridgewater. The knee is healed, as evidenced by him being cleared to play during the season. That’s why the contract didn’t toll, remember? They would obviously pair Bridgewater with a veteran backup such as McCown, or even Bradford if that’s possible. To be honest, I think I still prefer Plan B to Plan A.

  15. With Keenum gone it’s Cousins or bust. Although I think everyone is overlooking the return of Bradford. He set the season completion record with the Vikings in his healthy season and the team gave up a lot to bring him in. I could see Bradford coming back on an incentive/playing time based deal.

    I love what Keenum did here! The Vikings thought he’d be waiting in the wings in case their fling with Kirk Cousins failed but they were wrong!
    I loved what Keenum did, too, but the Vikings let him know they weren’t interested in keeping him around at the price he was going to get elsewhere. I can’t think of a single point at which it seemed like Keenum would be coming back.

  20. As a Birds fan, I view Foles as really a very good QB. He only had one bad stint and that was with Jeff Fischer – a notoriously horrible offensive coach. He was good with the Chiefs in spot duty, and excellent in both stints with the Birds. Personally, I’d like to keep him for insurance purposes since there’s no guarantee Wentz is back to form next season. But of the options above, who is better?? Cousins?? Really? What exactly has Cousins accomplished in the NFL? I certainly wouldn’t feel comfortable with the contract he is looking to get – its certainly not commensurate with his accomplishments. Foles will be cheaper, and he has a better resume. What’s not to like?

  22. I don’t dislike Cousins as a QB. I think he could succeed. I don’t like the social media crap and the “camera crew” following him around while he makes his decision. Comes off as immature and diva like. Just doesn’t sit well with me, especially after having a selfless guy like Keenum all of last year. I think some Vikings fans are getting cold feet now… including me.

  25. Peter King recently described McCown as “better than competent” in 2017, something we all aspire to be.

    Yes, Peter King is a seasoned quarterback scout.

  27. Vikes61 – I totally agree. The camera crew following him shows (at least from my perspective)…this is all about him. Not the team. Not about success. It’s about him. That’s the most important position on your team – my preference would be someone with character. Maybe he has that, but his actions at least infer otherwise.

  28. The price-tag of Cousins to the Vikings just went up with Keenum signing with Denver. If they sign him and he takes them to a Super Bowl win, he’ll be worth every penny. Anything short of that is abject failure.

  29. Does it really matter? They’ll ultimately end up with the same outcome they always get regardless.

    Why do none of these conjecture columns, here and elsewhere, ever mention Kaepernick?

    Perception. If they sign him strictly due to his QB abilities(which can be debated at length), there is a LARGE portion of that team’s fan base which will be immediately furious. Some, not all, will cancel their season tickets. Some, not all, will stop watching that team’s games. A few fans will burn jerseys/team gear blasted all over social media and others will vocally attack advertisers and sponsors that do business with said team.

    CK has made his bed and he now must sleep in it. Whether you agree or disagree with his “movement”, we can all agree there is no middle ground. Black men are furious, veterans are furious, police officers are furious, women burying their children are furious. CK touched on one of the biggest divides in our countries’ history and it’s not going away any time soon.

    No team can possibly take on the fan/media backlash that will explode if and when he is signed….so he’ll never play in the NFL again.

    As a Birds fan, I view Foles as really a very good QB. He only had one bad stint and that was with Jeff Fischer – a notoriously horrible offensive coach. He was good with the Chiefs in spot duty, and excellent in both stints with the Birds. Personally, I’d like to keep him for insurance purposes since there’s no guarantee Wentz is back to form next season. But of the options above, who is better?? Cousins?? Really? What exactly has Cousins accomplished in the NFL? I certainly wouldn’t feel comfortable with the contract he is looking to get – its certainly not commensurate with his accomplishments. Foles will be cheaper, and he has a better resume. What’s not to like?

    I hear what your saying but the problem is the Vikings already gave up a 1st and a 4th to the eagles already and its not going to happen again, if a 1st and a fourth would even be enough for a QB currently under contract. Bradford was a journeyman starter, Foles is the current super bowl MVP. As for what has Cousins done in the NFL ? I look at it like this. What exactly had Case Keenum done in the NFL before coming to Minnesota ?? Answer: a career backup. Cousins has thrown for 4,000 yards in the last 3 seasons. If a career backup can carry this team to the NFC Championship game, Cousins on paper should be able to do even more with this team.

  33. Now Cousins has the Vikings over a barrel. Good luck low balling him Minnesota! Time to pay up…

  36. GM Rick Spielman over played his hand to use a cliche. Someone posted that Brett Favre is still out there and so is Colin Kaepernick. I listened to Spielman give a confusing explanation on what the Vikings were doing. The organization did not believe what they saw Keenum do during the season and in the playoffs. That makes no sense at all! Case Keenum had to be sick of the General Manager’s B.S.

  37. Kapernick. Why would anyone do THAT to their team?

    Add a guy with experience winning an NFC Championship? I can think of a few reasons why an NFC teams would do that.

    Does it REALLY have to be spelled out for you dude?

    Here is a hint… The Vikings were one of very few teams who had NOT ONE SINGLE player disrespect the anthem and flag by kneeling.

  40. The Jets have to pay about $2.6million more for the salary to be equal to MN when you consider Income Tax. Michigan (where Cousins lives) has reciprocity with MN so Cousins would only pay taxes to MI if he chooses the Vikings. If he chooses the Jets, he has to pay income taxes to both NJ and MI. The Jets have to significantly outpay the Vikings.

  41. Cousins is in the drivers seat and can toy with the Vikings. Management is all in now with Keenum off the market and virtually no good option after Cousins and Cousins knows it. Wouldnt it be ironic if vikes lose out on cousins and have to give up a 1st and 4th for Foles much like when they fleeced the vikings with Bradford.

  42. Geez, look at all the panic in the streets. The Keenum decision was planned, Cousins ain’t worth $30M/yr, and if he signs with the Jets for that much, the Vikes will just sign a QB that isn’t all that much worse for half the price. If Cousins holds out for more after seeing players like Brees and Brady take less for the benefit of the team, then his “take less for a better team” statement was pure crap.

    Don’t sleep on the Jets. They’re closer than you think. Last year they started a bunch of rookies and no names, but were competitive most weeks.
  44. The Vikings were the only team in the NFL with no one kneeling last year if im not mistaken. They have a standard to the public as well as to themselves. They didnt sign Sherman, and wont sign Kap. For that reason alone…

  45. I don’t understand all the thumbs down when others here mention Foles.He not only played lights out throughout the playoffs, he’s only a few years removed from a pro bowl season in which he had 27 td passes and only 2 int. He is the best QB on the list…

  46. I don’t care if the Vikings get Cousins because I think Cousins is overrated and if they pay him that much, then lol @ them. He is better than what they had, but Vikings fans act like he is the savior and guarantee them as the SB favorites. I am not sure he would even get them to where they were last year let alone further. Yes, he is better than Keenum but only because I don’t expect Keenum to do what he did last year consistently. Kirk wouldn’t do much better than what Keenum did last year if at all overall, but Cousins would be more consistent. That is all they would be getting with Cousins, is consistency, and I don’t think Cousins consistency is worth the paycheck he will bet getting. The one thing about Cousins is he has shown to not be good against teams with above .500 records and in the playoffs when he got there. It’s not always the team around Cousins like Vikings fans keep pointing to. If you have to make excuses for someone’s bad play, then they must not be that good of a QB.

    That being said, I really want the Vikings to lose out on him for the lulz….. They pretty much put themselves in a corner going after Cousins. It’s him or nothing, so seeing them fail and get nothing would be hysterical. Imagine the meltdowns.

    The Jets have to pay about $2.6million more for the salary to be equal to MN when you consider Income Tax. Michigan (where Cousins lives) has reciprocity with MN so Cousins would only pay taxes to MI if he chooses the Vikings. If he chooses the Jets, he has to pay income taxes to both NJ and MI. The Jets have to significantly outpay the Vikings.
    If you don’t understand how being a starting QB for a team in NYC presents itself with significant income earning opportunities over and above what can be earned in Minny, you really don’t have a clue.

  49. Watching highlights of Cousins I could easily pick out over 50% of his throws that Keenum CAN NOT make. The Vikings offense is definitely not the Redskins offense. CK will take a dangerous offense and turn it into a nightmare.

  50. The only intriguing thing about Colin Kaepernick is how he fits that ‘fro in his helmet. I wish someone in the media would pose that question…. “We know a snow ball has better chance surviving on the Sun but if in the miraculous event that you get another chance in the NFL, do you plan on getting a haircut or does the ‘fro give you more protection against concussions”?

  51. The track record of Rick Spielman is to go big on QB. We saw this with Favre and with Bradford. There should be no doubt, that he too will go big with Cousins. History has been proven to repeat itself.

    Kapernick. Why would anyone do THAT to their team?

    Add a guy with experience winning an NFC Championship? I can think of a few reasons why an NFC teams would do that.

    If I was a GM trying to predict how he would do this coming year I would put more emphasis on his experience he gained last year than experience he had several years ago. If I was basing it on results delivered I would again weight the last year he played most heavily and then less each year counting back from there.

