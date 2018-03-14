$11.7 million guaranteed at signing for Jerick McKinnon

Getty Images

The numbers are in for Jerick McKinnon‘s four-year $30 million deal. And it’s a solid deal that will pay him plenty to become a key piece of the 49ers offense.

The breakdown appears below.

1. Signing bonus: $2 million.

2. 2018 base salary (fully guaranteed): $4.2 million.

3. 2018 roster bonus (fully guaranteed, due fifth day of league year): $5.5 million.

4. 2019 base salary (guaranteed for injury at signing; fully guaranteed on 4/1/19): $3.7 million.

5. 2020 base salary ($2.6 million guaranteed for injury at signing; fully guaranteed on 4/1/20): $6.5 million.

6. 2021 base salary: $6.9 million.

McKinnon also has workout bonuses of $50,000 each year, per-game roster bonuses totaling $250,000 per year. The 2021 season will be a team option to be exercise prior to the end of the 2020 league year.

At a minimum, it’s a one-year, $12 million deal — not a bad amount to make if the 49ers would decide to part ways with McKinnon before April 1, 2019. They likely won’t; the 2019 cash is merely $4 million, making it a $16 million deal over two years.

The 49ers then have to decide whether to invest another $4.8 million for 2020 and $7.2 million for 2021.

Regardless, it’s a solid contract for a career backup who has never rushed for more than 570 yards in any NFL season. He aspires to be “the guy,” and he’ll definitely be getting paid that way.