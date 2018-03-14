$18 million fully guaranteed at signing for Trey Burton in Chicago

Getty Images

The Eagles didn’t want to keep him. The Bears couldn’t wait to pounce on him.

Tight end Trey Burton intends to sign with the Bears after the new league year begins. Here’s a breakdown of his deal.

1. Signing bonus: $7.5 million.

2. 2018 base salary (fully guaranteed): $2.8 million.

3. 2018 roster bonus (due on fifth day of league year; fully guaranteed): $1 million.

4. 2019 base salary (fully guaranteed): $6.7 million.

5. 2020 base salary ($4 million guaranteed for injury at signing; fully guaranteed on third day of 2019 league year): $6.7 million.

6. 2021 base salary: $6 million.

7. 2021 roster bonus (due fifth day of league year): $1 million.

He also has workout bonuses of $100,000 per year for 2019, 2020, and 2021. The deal likewise includes annual incentives of up to $700,000 for receptions, receiving yards, and Pro Bowl.

As written, $18 million is fully guaranteed at signing. As a practical matter, he’ll likely have $22 million guaranteed, since it’s unlikely he’ll be cut before the third day of the next league year, given that his 2019 base salary of $6.7 million is fully guaranteed.