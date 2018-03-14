$18 million guaranteed at signing for Aaron Colvin

Getty Images
The Jaguars didn’t want to keep cornerback Aaron Colvin. The Texans wanted to snatch him. And they did, with a full guarantee at signing of $18 million.
Here’s the breakdown of the Colvin contract:
1. Signing bonus of $4 million.
2. 2018 base salary (fully guaranteed): $2.5 million.
3. 2018 roster bonus (due fifth day of league year; fully guaranteed): $4 million.
4. 2019 base salary (fully guaranteed): $7.5 million.
5. 2020 base salary: $7.5 million.
6. 2021 base salary: $7.5 million.
The deal also has annual per-game roster bonuses of $250,000, and the base salary each year de-escalates by $200,000 if he doesn’t participate in the offseason program.
It’s basically a two-year, $18 million deal, with the next two years being team-held options.