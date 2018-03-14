49ers add Jerick McKinnon

Getty Images

The 49ers are bolstering their offense with the addition of former Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon.

McKinnon has agreed to terms with San Francisco, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 49ers needed a running back because their leading rusher from last year, Carlos Hyde, agreed to terms with the Browns this morning. The 25-year-old McKinnon, who ran for 570 yards and caught 51 passes for 421 yards last season, is now likely to be the starter in San Francisco.

McKinnon was the No. 58 player in our Free Agent Top 100.