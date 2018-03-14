49ers hold onto Brock Coyle

Getty Images

The 49ers signed linebacker Brock Coyle to a one-year contract last March and they are signing him to another deal this March.

General Manager John Lynch wrote on Twitter that he is “fired up” to have Coyle back in the fold. No terms of the deal have been announced by the 49ers.

Coyle made five starts over three seasons with the Seahawks, but doubled that number while playing more than 57 percent of the defensive snaps last year. He also saw action on 191 special teams snaps in his first year with the Niners. Coyle ended the season with 64 tackles, a half-sack and a forced fumble.

Coyle joins quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, center Daniel Kilgore, wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, offensive lineman Garry Gilliam, defensive lineman Cassius Marsh and linebacker Mark Nzeocha as 2017 49ers to re-sign with the team this offseason.