AJ McCarron gets a two-year deal with the Bills

Getty Images

The Bills have their quarterback, and AJ McCarron finally has a new home.

Buffalo announced a two-year deal with McCarron on Wednesday night.

It likely took longer than what McCarron anticipated to find a starting job after he earned his free agency in a grievance decision over the Bengals last month.

The Bills were in desperate need of a quarterback, having traded Tyrod Taylor. They may still draft one in the first round, but McCarron at least provides a stopgap.

He has four career starts, including one in the postseason, replacing an injured Andy Dalton in 2015. He has 920 career passing yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions in 11 games.