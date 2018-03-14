Alex Okafor visiting Bucs on Thursday

Getty Images

Defensive end Alex Okafor will visit the Buccaneers on Thursday, pewterreport.com reports.

Okafor, 27, has ties to Bucs General Manager Jason Licht and defensive line coach Brentson Buckner. Licht was in Arizona when the Cardinals used a fourth-round pick on him in 2013, and Buckner was an assistant coach in Arizona for Okafor’s first four seasons.

Okafor had a career best eight sacks in 2014. He has 18 the past four seasons after playing only one game as a rookie.

He spent last season in New Orleans, where he made 4.5 sacks in 10 games before an Achilles tear.