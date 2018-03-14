Anthony Hitchens gets $14 million to sign

Getty Images

The Chiefs beefed up the weaker half of their team by agreeing to terms with linebacker Anthony Hitchens. PFT has obtained a breakdown of the deal Hitchens is expected to sign after 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Here are the numbers, followed by a summary of the other terms.

1. Signing bonus: $14 million.

2. 2018 base salary (fully guaranteed): $790,000.

3. 2019 base salary (fully guaranteed)L $6.5 million.

4. 2020 base salary: $7.8 million ($3.8 million guaranteed for injury at signing).

5. 2021 base salary: $5.8 million base salary.

6. 2022 base salary: $7.8 million base salary.

The deal also has workout bonuses of $10,000 in 2018 and $200,000 per year from 2019 through 2020, along with $500,000 annual per-game roster bonuses in 2020 through 2022.

Hitchens can earn another $250,000 from 2018 through 2020 based on making it to the Pro Bowl and the team making it to the playoffs, along with incentives of up to $1.75 million per year from 2021 through 2022 for playing time, Pro Bowl, and playoffs.

The cap numbers are $3.6 million in 2018, $9.5 million in 2019, $11.3 million in 2029, $9.3 million in 2021, and $11.3 million in 2022.

It looks and feels like a two-year, guaranteed $21.5 million deal, with the team holding a year-to-year option thereafter. Which is pretty darn good for a linebacker.