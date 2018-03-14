Austin Seferian-Jenkins plans visits with Seahawks, Jaguars

Getty Images

Free agents can start visiting teams when the new league year opens at 4 p.m. on Wednesday and tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins plans to take a couple of them as he looks for his new team.

Seferian-Jenkins told Josina Anderson of ESPN that he plans to visit the Seahawks and Jaguars. That comes after word that Seferian-Jenkins, who is from Washington and went to the University of Washington, is “extremely interested” in signing with the Seahawks.

The Seahawks have a need at tight end with Jimmy Graham leaving the team to join the Packers as a free agent and Luke Willson also set for free agency. The Jaguars picked up their option on Marcedes Lewis‘ contract, but Jacksonville didn’t get much help from their tight ends as receivers last season.

Seferian-Jenkins offers some promise on that front after catching 50 passes for the Jets last season. The Jets reportedly offered him a two-year contract, but it appears he’ll be looking elsewhere for a place to play in 2018.