Baker Mayfield after Pro Day: I’ve put myself in good spot to be considered draft’s best QB

Baker Mayfield didn’t hurt himself at Oklahoma’s Pro Day on Wednesday, though throwing against air, most quarterback prospects pass that test with flying colors.

And Mayfield did just that.

The Heisman Trophy winner completed 62 of 70 passes with one drop and seven uncatchable passes, according to Gil Brandt of NFL.com.

“Not that he needed it but helped himself. Good velocity, moves around well, can flick it deep. Made $$,” Brandt wrote on Twitter.

Jets General Manager Mike Maccagnan, Bengals coach Marvin Lewis and Broncos General Manager John Elway were among the NFL personnel on hand for OU’s Pro Day. Browns G.M. John Dorsey was not present because the workout coincided with the first (official) day of free agency.

“I think I’ve put myself in a good spot to be considered the best quarterback in this draft,” Mayfield told Jeff Darlington of ESPN. “I’ve always believed in myself, but I’m trying to answer the questions people had doubts about.”