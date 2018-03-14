Bashaud Breeland gets $8.5 million to sign in Carolina

Getty Images

Washington cornerback Bashaud Breeland will officially land on the market at 4:00 p.m. ET. When he does, he’ll sign a three-year deal with the Panthers.

So let’s take a look at the terms, shall we?

1. Signing bonus: $8.5 million.

2. 2018 base salary (fully guaranteed): $900,000.

3. 2019 base salary ($1 million guaranteed for injury at signing; fully-guaranteed on third day of 2019 league year): $6.75 million.

4. 2020 base salary: $7.25 million.

He also has workout bonuses of $100,000 in 2018 and $250,000 in 2019 and 2020. The deal includes up to $1 million in escalators for 2019 and 2020 based on playing time, interceptions, Pro Bowl, and team performance.

As a practical matter, it’s a one-year, $9.4 million deal with a team option for each of the next two.